A hundred-mile long tourist attraction is coming back to our area in just a couple of weeks. The third-annual 100-mile yard sale is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. It stretches from Nevada to Camdenton. Sellers are responsible for their own signage to attract shoppers. Expect fire departments, churches, and other public organizations to participate as well. If you need a spot to set up, there are some public host sites available along the route, including one in Camdenton and Macks Creek.

Public host sites for annual 100-mile yard sale:

Camdenton: American Family Insurance parking lot, 309 W. Hwy 54. Register with cray.hulett@yahoo.com

Near Macks Creek: public roadside park at junction of highways 54 & 73

Preston: Yate Rustic Range Trading…call (417) 733-7193

Hermitage: Beyond Bargains Flea Market, 624 W. Hwy 54….call Kathy (417) 399-1474 for set up fees

Wheatland: Hwy 54 RV Park…..call for space (417) 282-5400

Collins: Brenda’s Quilt Stop…..register at (417) 876-9997

El Dorado Springs: the old Wood’s parking lot, junction of highways 54 & 32

Nevada: Life Church, 421 North Centennial Blvd. Register with LCembassy@gmail.com or call (417) 667-9760.