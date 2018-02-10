The highway patrol is reporting, at least, four more fatality traffic accidents over the past 48 hours. The accidents occurred in Jasper, Barry, Franklin and Stone counties bringing the year-to-date total up to 83 statewide…up about eight percent from the same time a year ago. Last year ended with 934 fatalities which was down from 2016 but up compared to 2015. Knock on wood, there have been no fatal traffic accidents so far this year in the tri-county area of Camden, Miller and Morgan.