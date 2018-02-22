Two court cases alleging sex-crimes with juveniles filed against a former Lake Area law enforcement officer will now be heard at a later date. Leonard Wilson had been scheduled to appear yesterday and today on the two cases filed in Camden County. However, according to special prosecutor Dustin Dunklee out of Morgan County, Wilson is still in the process of being transported to Missouri from South Carolina where he was picked up by Federal Marshals. All totaled between the two Camden County cases, Wilson faces two felony counts each of statutory sodomy and child molestation, possession of child pornography and misdemeanor counts of furnishing porn to a minor and stalking. The 39-year-old Wilson is also being held without bond in connection to a federal indictment unsealed earlier this month alleging possession of child porn.