The Department of Corrections is a little bit busier nowadays after 12 offenders were recently sentenced in Camden County. Prosecuting Attorney Michael Gilley says the twelve were sentenced in June and range from two-years for Dustin Burkhart after being found guilty of illegally possessing a firearm, to 15 years for Nicholas Birdsong after being found guilty of being a prior offender possessing a controlled substance. Among others who were sent to DOC from Camden County included Kristopher Huskey for possession of child porn, Roy Webb for failing to register a change of address as a sexual offender and a handful of others who were given preference for treatment in lieu of a regular sentence.

Others include:

Chastity Neal, 5 years for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle;

Heather Rice, 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Pamela Riggs, 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance, preference for treatment;

Rafael Martinez, 12 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Antonio Suarez, Jr., 10 years for Forgery, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, preference for treatment;

Ty Monk, 2 years for Stealing;

Jaimie Rose, 7 years for Abuse of a Child, preference for treatment;

Matthew West, 8 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance, preference for treatment;