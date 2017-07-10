At least 16 people have new court dates here at Lake of the Ozarks after being arrested over the weekend by the highway patrol. Among those arrested in Miller County were 32-year-old Jonathan Edde, of Marshall, and 23-year-old Brittany Wilson, of Iberia. Edde is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, along with several traffic violations including speeding, 92 in a 70mph zone. Wilson is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were put on 24 hour holds. The highway patrol also arrested 10 people for DWI, two people for BWI, and one person each for misdemeanor possession and for having an outstanding warrant from out of the area.