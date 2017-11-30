With a month still to go, the Highway Patrol reports that 2017 has been a safer year on the state’s roadways than 2016. Even after 15 fatalities reported over the Thanksgiving Holiday period, vehicle fatalities are still down by 3% from a year ago. So far in 2017 there have been 837 fatalities. At this same time last year there had been 865. 2016 finished with 947 vehicle fatalities. There are still two major holiday travel weekends to go yet – Christmas and New Year’s.