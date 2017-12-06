The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is expected to vote on their budget for next year when they meet in regular session tomorrow night. The 2018 spending plan is scheduled for a public hearing and first reading. The agenda also includes a voluntary annexation requested by Arrowhead Development Group, an agreement on a communications systems with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, and some code amendments to establish no parking zones on Lazy Days Road and Hatchery Road. Tomorrow’s meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.