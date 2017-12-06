News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

2018 Budget Tops Board of Aldermen Agenda in Osage Beach

By Leave a Comment

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is expected to vote on their budget for next year when they meet in regular session tomorrow night.  The 2018 spending plan is scheduled for a public hearing and first reading.  The agenda also includes a voluntary annexation requested by Arrowhead Development Group, an agreement on a communications systems with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, and some code amendments to establish no parking zones on Lazy Days Road and Hatchery Road.  Tomorrow’s meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.