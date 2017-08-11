Twenty-five offenders whose cases were decided in Camden County Circuit Court are now taking up residency in the Department of Corrections after recently being sentenced. Four of the offenders were sentenced to ten years each including Maurice Alexander for statutory rape and Nathan Simmerly for distributing drugs near a school. Nine others were each sentenced to seven years while the other 11 receivedsentences ranging from 2-5 years. All totaled, of the 25 offenders sent from Camden County to D.O.C., 18 were on drug-related charges.