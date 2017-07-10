A day of fishing at the Lake of the Ozarks comes to an end with the apparent drowning death of a 25-year-old from Overland Park, Kansas. The highway patrol report indicates that the incident happened shortly before 9:00 Saturday morning at 141 Weems Drive, in Sunrise Beach. Connor Mohr had been fishing from the dock before being reported as missing when he failed to return. A brief search ensued and Mohr was located in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to the drowning, there were also at least three other boating-related mishaps on Saturday. The most serious happened shortly before 5:30pm at the 19.5 milemark of the Osage Arm when a cigarette boat was, reportedly, operating too close to an unidentified third vessel before running over a PWC. The 17-year-old operator of the PWC suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Lake Regional. The other incidents included one person injured when the boat she was on at the 17-milemark of the Osage Arm hit a large wake, and two boats in the party cove bumping into each other when one of the operators was pulling anchor and, instead, accidentally bumped the throttle into reverse. There were no injuries in that incident.