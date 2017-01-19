The 26th Judicial Circuit Court had been one of the very few across Missouri without a drug court as an option for offenders…that is, until now, according to Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden. Hayden says offering such an option in the system has been sorely needed over the years.

NEWS-011917-DRUG COURT - 19th January 2017

Funding for a drug court has always been a factor but, according to Judge Hayden, a way has been developed to administer the option from in-house. The overall goal is to place offenders who meet certain criteria into the program so they can have more frequent contact, not only with court and treatment personnel, but also with others who are facing the same issues. Morgan County is, currently, the host court for offenders from Morgan, Miller and Moniteau while CamdenCounty is the host court for offenders from Camden and Laclede counties.