News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

26th Judicial Circuit Court Drug Court

By Leave a Comment

gavel

The 26th Judicial Circuit Court had been one of the very few across Missouri without a drug court as an option for offenders…that is, until now, according to Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden. Hayden says offering such an option in the system has been sorely needed over the years.

      NEWS-011917-DRUG COURT - 19th January 2017

Funding for a drug court has always been a factor but, according to Judge Hayden, a way has been developed to administer the option from in-house. The overall goal is to place offenders who meet certain criteria into the program so they can have more frequent contact, not only with court and treatment personnel, but also with others who are facing the same issues. Morgan County is, currently, the host court for offenders from Morgan, Miller and Moniteau while CamdenCounty is the host court for offenders from Camden and Laclede counties.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.