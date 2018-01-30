News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

30 Days to Family

01-30 30 DAYS TO FAMILY

An organization aiming to place foster children with members of their actual families is hitting the ground running here in the Lake Area. Sarah Bashore, with the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association, is supervisor of an aggressive program which, by its title, is pretty self-explanatory…30 Days to Family.

      NEWS-1-30-18 30 Days To Family - 30th January 2018

 

 

The program aims to identify as many family members as possible and get the children placed with family members they are familiar with instead of the unknown of foster care. Currently, according to the association, statewide, there are more than 13-thousand children in foster care with only 48-percent expected to be successfully reunited with their biological families. Another 18-26-percent without being placed in a permanent family end up in the prison system.

Filed Under: Latest News

