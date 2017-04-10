Two different projects are set to begin on Route 52 today. Deck replacement will occur on the 52 bridge over Highway 54 in Eldon. The construction will cause westbound traffic to be detoured onto 54 and 87 and lane closures on 54 will take place periodically. That project is set to be complete in September. MoDOT will also be adding shoulders to 52 between Route Y in Eldon and Route C in Versailles and they’ll also be applying an asphalt overlay between Route Y and Route 5. That project is scheduled to finish in July.