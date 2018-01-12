A 69-year-old Linn Creek man will, apparently, spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced this week in Morgan County. Francis Ossowski entered an open plea of guilty back in November on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy involving a victim under the age of 12. After a sentencing assessment report was ordered, Ossowski requested that he receive ten years on each count. However, Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden agreed with the recommendation from the prosecuting attorney’s office and, instead, handed the 69-year-old life on each of the two counts to be served concurrently in the department of corrections. The prosecutor’s office issued a statement after the sentencing saying that it is hopeful the victim and victim’s family can find peace of mind knowing that Ossowski is serving life in prison and will never victimize another child.