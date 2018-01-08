News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

71-Year Old Sex Crimes Suspect Due in Court Today

EDGAR BILYEU

A 71-year-old Kaiser man accused of sex-related crimes is scheduled to be in court today for a preliminary hearing. Edgar Bilyeu is charged in Miller County with two  felony counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy-aggravated sexual offense and one count of first-degree child molestation…a class-A felony. The charges date back to an incident reported on July 1st of 2017. Bilyeu is being held on a $200-thousand bond. His case is part of the case load conference which is being considered and will determine if the public defender is to receive any relief from the number of cases being handled in Miller County.

