A towed watersport accident occurred Saturday afternoon on the Pomme De Terre River. According to a report by the Highway Patrol Water Division, at 3:05pm on the Big Pomme De Terre Arm near the MO-83 Bridge, 35 year old Malinda Shepherd was being towed behind a 1999 Bass Tracker when she was ejected and rolled over several times before coming to rest in the water. Shepard was then transported to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The Warsaw Lincoln Ambulance District assisted Highway Patrol at the scene.