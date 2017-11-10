An 80-year-old is being held in the Morgan County Jail on alleged sex and firearms-related charges. No details were available on Friday due to the courthouse being closed for Veterans Day, but it is known that Gilbert Ray Hudson is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct second or subsequent offense and first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy. Hudson is also charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $200-thousand.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.