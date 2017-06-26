News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

9 Arrested Throughout Lake Area

The Highway Patrol remained fairly busy over the weekend with nine arrest in the Lake Area. Among those taken into custody included 22-year-old Garrett Sapp, of Osage Beach, on a felony parole violation and 57-year-old Virgil Cooper, of Eldon, on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. Both were taken to the Miller County Jail. Also in the Lake Area, there were two arrests over the weekend for boating while intoxicated and another four arrests for driving while intoxicated.

