Laundry Room Fire at Osage Beach Hotel

It could’ve been a lot worse…as it turns out, only minor damage is reported after a laundry room fire at the Inn at Grand Glaize. Osage Beach Assistant Fire Chief Steve Stafford says the call came in around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon sending firefighters to the hotel on the parkway.

      NEWS-071217-GAS FIRE - 12th July 2017

Stafford says the sprinkler system took care of most of the problem before personnel arrived on the scene. There was a worker in the laundry room when it happened who was not injured. Gas and power was cut off to the hotel for precautionary purposes. The hotel is open for business.

 

