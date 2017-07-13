News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Miller County Search/Arrest (UPDATED)

By Leave a Comment

Miller County Jail

ORIGINAL STORY

One person is taken into custody in Miller County after a routine traffic stop proves to be anything but routine. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says a deputy placed the female driver under arrest and in the front seat of his canine patrol car while dealing with other occupants of the car. That’s when the traffic stop took an unexpected twist.

      NEWS-071417-MILLER ARREST - 13th July 2017

No other details are being released at this time pending the filing of formal charges.

UPDATE

KRMS NEWS has learned the identity of the suspect who has been charged in Miller County with delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. The suspect, who has an address listed in Lake Ozark, also had other outstanding warrants for possession, delivery, assault of a special victim and damage to jail property. Her name has not been officially released.

 

 

