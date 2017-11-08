News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Child Abuse a Growing Problem

By Leave a Comment

Last week we reported a couple stories about the numbers of child abuse and neglect cases here in the Lake Area. But is it REALLY that much of a problem? Heather Durbin is Deputy Director for Kids’ Harbor,an organization dealing with a wide array of child-related issues. Durbin says it IS a major problem and the numbers speak for themselves. Over 600 cases so far this year alone referred to Kids Harbor. Durbin says the key is public awareness and knowing it’s okay to report abuse and neglect.

      NEWS-11-06-17 Child Abuse Aware - 8th November 2017

 

Kids Harbor works closely with law enforcement and Lake Regional Hospital. All this week is Forensic Nurses Week set aside to draw attention to the increase in reported child abuse and neglect cases.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.