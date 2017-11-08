Last week we reported a couple stories about the numbers of child abuse and neglect cases here in the Lake Area. But is it REALLY that much of a problem? Heather Durbin is Deputy Director for Kids’ Harbor,an organization dealing with a wide array of child-related issues. Durbin says it IS a major problem and the numbers speak for themselves. Over 600 cases so far this year alone referred to Kids Harbor. Durbin says the key is public awareness and knowing it’s okay to report abuse and neglect.

Kids Harbor works closely with law enforcement and Lake Regional Hospital. All this week is Forensic Nurses Week set aside to draw attention to the increase in reported child abuse and neglect cases.