McDonald’s Attempted Robbery Suspect Due in Court

MCNALLY_Adam

A Jefferson City man who picked the wrong time for the great taste of an apple pie from an Osage Beach McDonald’s is scheduled to be back in the courtroom this week. 33-year-old Adam McNally is accused of ordering an apple pie while in the drive-through at the KK McDonalds before, allegedly, displaying a gun and trying to rob the restaurant. The clerk responded by closing the window and backing away from it while McNally drove off. McNally was later taken into custody and charged with a class-B felony count of attempted robbery. He is scheduled to be in court for a counsel status hearing on Tuesday.

