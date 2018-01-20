It took more than eight years, but the case of a former Lake Area man accused of assaulting and sodomizing his five-month-old daughter back in October of 2009 is now over. Aaron Michael Fisher was sentenced to 15 years on Friday in a Laclede County courtroom after the case was transferred there from Miller County on a change of venue. Circuit judge Peggy Richardson handed down the sentence bringing the case, which took several twists and turns over the eight years, to an end. Included in the delays was a confession which Fisher recanted during the early stages claiming he could not remember what happened. Since then, a request for a speedy trial went by the wayside due to a paperwork gaffe, there was a change of prosecuting attorneys and a new judge had to be appointed to the case when Fisher claimed his constitutional rights had been violated. Fisher will have to serve at least 85-percent of the 15 years.