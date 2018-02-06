A House Bill seeking to change how reports of abuse or neglect are retained by the Children’s Division has been heard by committee. Lake Area Representative Diane Franklin is sponsoring the bill which, if signed into law, would allow the Children’s Division to retain all information in several types of investigative reports, not just identifying information. The bill would also extend the time period certain types of reports could be retained. The Children and Families Committee, which is chaired by Franklin, considered the bill in a public hearing back in January. Currently, the bill does not appear on the calendar for any further consideration.