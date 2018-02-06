News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Abuse/Neglect Records Retention Bill Heard

By Leave a Comment

A House Bill seeking to change how reports of abuse or neglect are retained by the Children’s Division has been heard by committee. Lake Area Representative Diane Franklin is sponsoring the bill which, if signed into law, would allow the Children’s Division to retain all information in several types of investigative reports, not just identifying information. The bill would also extend the time period certain types of reports could be retained. The Children and Families Committee, which is chaired by Franklin, considered the bill in a public hearing back in January. Currently, the bill does not appear on the calendar for any further consideration.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.