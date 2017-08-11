News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Accurate Information Key to First Responders’ Response Time

It’s almost a given every summer here at Lake of the Ozarks that some response times for emergency service providers are affected by dispatchers not being given accurate location information by the callers. Bruce Naugle from the Mercy Health System says, if you are visiting the lake, make sure you have that information handy just in case…

      NEWS-081117-EMS TIPS - 11th August 2017

Naugle also says to make sure docks are visibly marked with address information in case emergency help has to arrive by water. One other tip, when in doubt…there are different apps available to most cell phones that can, at least, provide GPS coordinates when calling for emergency help.

