A man accused of killing a police officer in Clinton has officially been charged in Henry County. 39-year-old Ian McCarthy faces one count each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. McCarthy had been on the run before being picked up Tuesday night when authorities received a report of a pedestrian walking on Route-U in Henry County…that pedestrian turned out to be McCarthy who was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound suffered when the fallen officer, 37-year-old Gary Michael, returned fire during the traffic stop. McCarthy is being held without bond. He had also been wanted in New Hampshire on a disorderly conduct charge and in Johnson County, Missouri, for unlawful possession of a firearm.