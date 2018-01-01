There’s a celebration underway in the state capitol to usher in a new law which makes previously confidential information available to thousands. The law which goes in effect tomorrow expands the accessibility of original birth certificates to adoptees who are, at least, 18 years of age…

NEWS-01-01-18 New Adoptee Law - 1st January 2018

State Representative Don Phillips, of the 138th district in southwest Missouri, says release of the original birth certificates is vital for adoptees who want to track down hereditary and medical history. A gathering called “Breaking the Seal” continues at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and will come to an end tomorrow…the first official day for the new law.