News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Adoptees Can Access Birth Records Starting Tomorrow

By Leave a Comment

There’s a celebration underway in the state capitol to usher in a new law which makes previously confidential information available to thousands. The law which goes in effect tomorrow expands the accessibility of original birth certificates to adoptees who are, at least, 18 years of age…

      NEWS-01-01-18 New Adoptee Law - 1st January 2018

 

State Representative Don Phillips, of the 138th district in southwest Missouri, says release of the original birth certificates is vital for adoptees who want to track down hereditary and medical history. A gathering called “Breaking the Seal” continues at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and will come to an end tomorrow…the first official day for the new law.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.