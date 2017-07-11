In late May and early June, complaints were turned into the Attorney General’s Office complaining that the Camden County Commission was not handling their sunshine requests properly. The Attorney General’s Office reports that the cases have been closed with them finding no violations. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty was not surprised by the results.

The complaints filed were in regards to the custodian of records for the county, as well as the hiring of Lowther Johnson Law firm to handle sunshine requests.