AG/Press Association Work to Strengthen Sunshine Laws

The Missouri Press Association is getting help from a state office holder to make the government more transparent.  They’re working with Attorney General Josh Hawley on several proposals to strengthen the state’s sunshine laws.  Jean Maneke is an attorney representing the press association.  She says a big part of the problem is a lack of enforcement under current rules.

Maneke says the current laws have loopholes that often allow government agencies to skirt the freedom of information requests.

 

Maneke says they’re working on crafting legislation to put more teeth into sunshine laws, including disciplinary measures for those who don’t comply with requests for information.

