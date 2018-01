So far there are no challengers jumping in the races for the Camdenton Board of Aldermen. As of 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, the only people to file candidate paperwork for the April election are three incumbents. Eric Faes has filed for the one-year term up for grabs in Ward 1, while Bonnie Black has filed for the two-year term. Gary Shepherd has filed for re-election from Ward 3. The election is scheduled for April 3rd.