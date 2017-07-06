The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a Warrensburg man who faces several charges in Morgan County. Warren Gene Danner is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm, all class-D felonies. The incidents, allegedly, happened on or about June 23rd, 24th and 25th. Bond for Danner was set at $300-thousand cash only. Anyone with information of Danner and his whereabouts is urged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.
HunterFam says
It would really help if you could give a pic of his face. It will not allow me to post one here but anyone who doesn’t know what he looks like needs to look his name up on Facebook or in the Morgan County Missouri arrest records. Warren Gene Danner. He has been in trouble for years and you will have no issue finding his picture