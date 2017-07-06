News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Alleged Burglar on the Loose in Morgan County

By 1 Comment

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a Warrensburg man who faces several charges in Morgan County. Warren Gene Danner is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm, all class-D felonies. The incidents, allegedly, happened on or about June 23rd, 24th and 25th. Bond for Danner was set at $300-thousand cash only. Anyone with information of Danner and his whereabouts is urged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Comments

  1. It would really help if you could give a pic of his face. It will not allow me to post one here but anyone who doesn’t know what he looks like needs to look his name up on Facebook or in the Morgan County Missouri arrest records. Warren Gene Danner. He has been in trouble for years and you will have no issue finding his picture

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.