The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a Warrensburg man who faces several charges in Morgan County. Warren Gene Danner is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm, all class-D felonies. The incidents, allegedly, happened on or about June 23rd, 24th and 25th. Bond for Danner was set at $300-thousand cash only. Anyone with information of Danner and his whereabouts is urged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.