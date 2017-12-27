A Kansas City, Missouri, woman accused of being drunk when she was involved in a fatal car accident has now, officially, been charged with 2nd degree murder in Camden County. It’s alleged that 42-year-old Delilah Taylor was behind the wheel on the 16th of this month when she crossed over the center line on Route-D, north of Brush Arbor Road, striking another car head-on driven by 26-year-old Lauren Rubi, of Camdenton. Rubi was taken to Lake Regional where she died a short time later while Taylor was flown with serious injuries to University Hospital. In addition to the murder charge, Taylor is also charged with DWI causing the death of another person and tampering with a motor vehicle. There is no bond.