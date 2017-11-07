A Gravois Mills woman who attempted to steal about $45 worth of items from a Dollar General now faces stiff penalties after fleeing from authorities. When Laurie Police were called to deal with a suspected shoplifter, Angela Ray Kiefer allegedly sped away from them, driving through a couple of ditches before crashing into a retaining wall at Shady Acres Trailer Park. Kiefer then fled on foot. When police caught her and searched her vehicle they found methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Kiefer’s charged with felonies for possession and resisting arrest by fleeing, causing a significant risk of serious injury. She also faces charges of stealing, operating a vehicle in a careless & imprudent manner causing an accident, leaving the scene, revoked license, and no insurance.