The Missouri Public Service Commission has set a deadline for Ameren Missouri consumers to weigh in on a proposed price adjustment to fuel and purchased power charges. Ameren filed the requests to reflect changes in their overall costs from the period of February through May. If approved, the results would be a decrease of about 96 cents per month for the average customer. Applications to intervene and participate must be filed by August 11th.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.