Dock safety programs at Lake of the Ozarks received a much-needed boost yesterday. Representatives from Ameren Missouri were on hand, in Camdenton, at the Mid County Fire Headquarters, to donate circuit analyzers. The analyzers, according to Ameren, help identify wiring problems and improper installations along with other potential electrical problems. Jeff Green, Supervisor of Shoreline Management, was on hand for the gathering. Green says, through programs like this, Ameren is committed to educating those in public service on electrical safety in all conditions and seasons.