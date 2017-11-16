The fall version of this year’s Adopt-The-Shoreline effort is being called another big success. That’s according to Bryan Vance for Ameren Missouri. Vance says the program is modeled much the same way as the Adopt-A-Highway program. Cleanup crews this year removed 10,000 lbs of garbage. In addition to the 10 thousand pounds of trash removed from the big pond, another highlight of the effort was the donation of a clean-up pontoon used over the years by the crew led by Jerry Williams, the Camdenton Optimist Club and Kent Memorial Lutheran Church. That clean-up pontoon will now be used by a group over on the northshore in the Rocky Mount area.