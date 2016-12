This time of year, Ameren is busy keeping the lake at a safe level. Alan Sullivan from Ameren says they actually bring the lake levels down this time of year for two different reasons.

news-122216-lake-level - 22nd December 2016

They usually draw the lake down to an elevation of about 654 feet. He says they have about three feet to go, and it should be at the correct level after the first of the year.