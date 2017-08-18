News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Ameren Promoting Electrical Safety Around Docks

Ameren Missouri officials are continuing efforts to educate the public on safety around their docks.  They’re stressing the need to make sure your docks are inspected, and that they’re inspected in a safe way.

That’s Jeff Green with Ameren.  Another key factor is making sure your system is grounded all the way back to the power source – not just at the sea wall.  Warren Witt says that’s the most important key to a safe system.

All area fire districts have equipment to test your system.  For more information contact them or Ameren Missouri.

