It’s been an up and down week for customers of Ameren Missouri….literally when it comes to the rates you’re paying. After announcing that they’d approved a 53-cent rate hike January 5th, the Public Service Commission now says they’ve also approved a rate reduction. Ameren is reducing their energy efficient investment charge, or EEIC, that appears on customers’ bills. The average residential customer can expect to see their EEIC reduced by 22-cents per month.