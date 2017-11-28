News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Ameren Rate Increase Proposed

By Leave a Comment

The PSC has scheduled a hearing on a proposed increase in Ameren Missouri rates.  Ameren has filed an adjustment to their FAC (fuel and purchased power charge) based on the period covering June through September.  They’ve also put their true-up filing on record.  The result is a proposed increase in the FAC charge passed on to customers.  The average residential customer will see a fifty-three cent rate hike beginning in February.  Applications to intervene and participate in the cases must be filed with the PSC no later than December 4th. For more information go to www.psc.mo.gov. 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.