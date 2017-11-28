The PSC has scheduled a hearing on a proposed increase in Ameren Missouri rates. Ameren has filed an adjustment to their FAC (fuel and purchased power charge) based on the period covering June through September. They’ve also put their true-up filing on record. The result is a proposed increase in the FAC charge passed on to customers. The average residential customer will see a fifty-three cent rate hike beginning in February. Applications to intervene and participate in the cases must be filed with the PSC no later than December 4th. For more information go to www.psc.mo.gov.