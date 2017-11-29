We told you Ameren Missouri is requesting a rate hike for residential customers. Now the PSC has scheduled two additional hearings on Ameren filings, one of which will lower a surcharge that appears on customers’ bills. Ameren has filed a request to adjust their Energy Efficient Investment Charge for customers. It amounts to a 21-cent reduction, from $3.95 a month down to $3.74 and would take effect January 25th. Ameren also wants approval on a Renewable Choice Energy program, which would allow qualifying customers to participate in a subscription-based renewable energy program. Interventions in the EEIC filing must be on record by December 7th. The deadline intervention in the renewable energy program is December 11th.