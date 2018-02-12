News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

“Ameren-UE Scam” Reported in Lake Area

By Leave a Comment

scam alert

You can’t always judge a book by its cover…that’s according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department which says, if you get a call which appears to be coming from Ameren-UE about your outstanding bill, it’s probably one of the most recent scams being reported here in the Lake Area. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says caller ID will show up as Ameren-UE and the caller will give you an employee number and, maybe, another number to call to talk about your so-called bill. Lieutenant Page also says it’s best just to hang up and call Ameren-UE yourself if you have any questions about whether the call actually came from them. When confirmed that it was likely a scam call, you should then contact your local law enforcement agency. Scammers generally will use a “spoofed” number which appears on caller-ID as a familiar number to enhance the chances that you will answer the phone.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.