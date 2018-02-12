You can’t always judge a book by its cover…that’s according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department which says, if you get a call which appears to be coming from Ameren-UE about your outstanding bill, it’s probably one of the most recent scams being reported here in the Lake Area. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says caller ID will show up as Ameren-UE and the caller will give you an employee number and, maybe, another number to call to talk about your so-called bill. Lieutenant Page also says it’s best just to hang up and call Ameren-UE yourself if you have any questions about whether the call actually came from them. When confirmed that it was likely a scam call, you should then contact your local law enforcement agency. Scammers generally will use a “spoofed” number which appears on caller-ID as a familiar number to enhance the chances that you will answer the phone.