February begins next week, and while most people will be thinking of chocolates and candy hearts, medical professionals are more worried about your ACTUAL heart. February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is a leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Lake Regional will be conducting educational sessions during the month as well as their annual cardiovascular screenings. Community Outreach Coordinator Billye Bennett says something new they’re offering this year is a pocket EKG. One of the hospitals heart doctors will read your ekg and send the results to a company in California.

Several free or low-cost screenings are being offered on February 17th. For more information or to register, call 348-8222.