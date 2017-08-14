News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Animal Abuse Case Remains Under Investigation

A case of animal abuse and neglect remains under investigation in Camden County.  Authorities were originally tipped that a group of teens was allegedly setting puppies on fire.  When deputies arrived, they found an extremely emaciated mother dog along with her puppies.  Those animals are being cared for at a local shelter in hopes that they can be nursed back to health and put up for adoption.  The teens are suspects in a possible vandalism.  Anyone with information on either the animal neglect or the activities of the teens in question should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.

