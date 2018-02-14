News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Annual Winterfest Event Coming Up



Fun with a purpose…an unofficial theme for the upcoming Winterfest event taking place at Tan-Tar-A on the 24th. The 21st annual event, put on by the Lake Ozark Daybreak Rotary, is one of the main fundraisers for the rotary with a large crowd expected to gather for the festivities…

      NEWS-2-14-18 Winterfest - 14th February 2018

 

Carolyn Davinroy, appearing on the KRMS Morning Magazine, also says several corporate sponsors put the effort over the top allowing the rotary to help out more than 40 different causes every year. Winterfest was declared a sell-out, according to the rotary’s website, just a short time after Davinroy made her appearance on KRMS. However, you can still make a difference…a muscle car to be given away during the Magic Dragon Car Show in May will be introduced at Winterfest. Tickets go on sale the night of Winterfest.

