Another drowning reported at Lake of the Ozarks…the highway patrol indicating it happened around 9:30 Sunday night when 58-year-old Kevin Rowland, of Brumley, jumped off a bridge at the 18-and-a-half milemark of the Glaize Arm. Rowland, reportedly, surfaced but then went back under. His body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Rowland is the 9th drowning victim in the Troop-F area and the 34th, statewide, so far this year.