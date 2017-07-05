The Camden County Sheriff’s Department, once again, is asking for information on the whereabouts of another person reported as missing. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says that 20-year-old Derik Coborn, of Dixon, was last seen shortly after midnight Wednesday morning walking to his car which was parked at First National Bank in Sunrise Beach. Coborn is described as 5-11, 185 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, and had been wearing a dark grey fox t-shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Coborn had been at Bear Bottom Resort with friends earlier in the evening. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department (573-346-2243) or local law enforcement.