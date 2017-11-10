News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Another Wreck at What Many Call a Dangerous Intersection

Coming on the heels of MoDOT announcing future plans to try making, what many consider to be, a dangerous intersection in the Lake Area safer is a two-car wreck at a nearby intersection also considered dangerous by many. The accident, Friday afternoon, happened at the intersection of highway-54 and Old Lakeland Road when one westbound driver was hit from behind when she had to hit the brakes to avoid a flat-bed trailer extending from the cross-over back onto the highway. The driver pulling the trailer drove off from the scene while the two women in the wreck were checked at the scene escaping any significant injuries. MoDOT, just this week, released plans for a new interchange just up the road at Business-and-Highway 54. New merge lanes were recently constructed at the 54 and Old Lakeland intersection after several serious accidents were reported over the recent past at that location.

 

 

 

