Heating equipment is being blamed as the likely causes of two house fires in four days in the Rocky Mount Fire District. Chief Kevin Hurtibise says the first call, early Saturday evening, was to a location on Cool Valley Road. Smoke was discovered coming from the structure and the fire was quickly brought under control but not before significant damage was done to the house. The second fire, late Tuesday morning, was reported on Walnut Grove Road with smoke and flames showing upon arrival. The fire was put out quickly but, again, not before significant damage was done to several rooms in the house. There were no injuries reported and, other than the cold, the weather did not hamper any efforts putting out either fire. Lake Ozark and Moreau assisted at the Cool Valley fire while Lake Ozark, Eldon and Osage Beach assisted at the Walnut Grove fire.